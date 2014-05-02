(Adds outlook, analyst comment, background)
May 2 Precious stones miner Gemfields Plc
reported a sharp fall in third-quarter production as
high unseasonal rainfall in Zambia hurt output from its core
Kagem mine.
Production fell about 45 percent to 3.6 million carats of
emerald and beryl for the quarter ended March 31.
Gemfields, which produces about a fifth of the world's rough
emeralds, reported grade of 198 carats per tonne in the third
quarter compared with 265 carats per tonne a year earlier.
However, Gemfields said it expected an improvement in grades
at Kagem and overall production volumes in line with its
expectations.
The London-listed miner has long held ambitions of creating
a stable world market for emeralds and polishing the gem's image
in the same way that Anglo American Plc-owned De Beers
championed diamonds from London's Bond Street to China.
The company said its luxury brand Fabergé reported a 134
percent jump sales and sales orders agreed during the quarter.
Gemfields' first ruby auction is scheduled to take place in
Singapore in mid June.
"(It was) a difficult quarter operationally for Gemfields
although this is no surprise given the weather issues compounded
by the inherent variability of gemstone mining, which is
characterised by grade and ore variability," analysts at Numis
Securities wrote in a note.
Gemfields shares were down 4.4 percent at 38.00 pence in
early trading on the London Stock Exchange on Friday.
(Reporting by Karen Rebelo in Bangalore; Editing by Gopakumar
Warrier)