LONDON, March 4 Gemfields PLC : * H1 revenue from rough and finished emerald sales of $27.7 million versus

$45.7 million last year * H1 EBITDA $19.5 million versus $32.2 million last year * H1 14.5 million carats of emerald and beryl produced versus 8.8 million

carats last year * Auctions lined up for second half expected to bring revenue for the full year

back in line * Source text: