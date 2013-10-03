REFILE-UPDATE 2-ITV's production arm shields it from advertising decline
LONDON, March 1 British broadcaster ITV said a strong performance from its programme making business helped it to weather the first decline in advertising revenue since 2009.
Oct 3 Gemfields PLC : * FY EBITDA of $1.2 million (2012: $54.6 million) * FY revenue of $48.4 million vs $83.7 million in 2012 * FY production of emerald and beryl from Kagem Mining Limited ("Kagem")
increased 42 pct to 30.0 million carats * Emerald and beryl grade for year rose 38 percent to 283 carats per tonne
versus 205 carats per tonne last year * Auction of higher quality emeralds in Lusaka, Zambia, in July generated
BERLIN, March 1 Germany's Zalando announced the acquisition of streetwear retailer Kickz on Wednesday, bolstering its plans to shift from being a pure fashion e-commerce player to becoming a provider of logistics, technology and marketing to key brands.