Oct 3 Gemfields PLC : * FY EBITDA of $1.2 million (2012: $54.6 million) * FY revenue of $48.4 million vs $83.7 million in 2012 * FY production of emerald and beryl from Kagem Mining Limited ("Kagem")

increased 42 pct to 30.0 million carats * Emerald and beryl grade for year rose 38 percent to 283 carats per tonne

versus 205 carats per tonne last year * Auction of higher quality emeralds in Lusaka, Zambia, in July generated