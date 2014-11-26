Nov 26 British precious stones miner Gemfields
Plc said it had found a 40.23-carat rough ruby at its
Montepuez deposit in Mozambique, and termed the find as "one of
the most important rubies unearthed in recent times".
The miner said on Wednesday that the recent find had been
appraised by the Gübelin Gem Lab in Switzerland, ahead of the
company's ruby auction in Singapore next month.
"Although difficult to judge in the rough state, the
transparency and colour of the crystal indicate an important
gemstone might be cut from this piece of rough," said Daniel
Nyfeler, Managing Director of Gübelin.
Rubies are traditionally the most prized when they are a
vivid crimson with a hint of blue. However, Mozambican rubies
often are a rich pinkish-red colour due to the variation in
deposits in the region.
Among the world's most famous rubies are the 100.32 carat
Delong Star Ruby and the Hixon Ruby Crystal - a 196.10-carat
stone that is touted to be one of the most perfect large ruby
crystals in the world.
Earlier this month, an 8.62 carat Burmese ruby was sold at a
Sotheby's auction at a record price of about $8.57 million, or
almost $1 million per carat.
Gemfields owns a 75 percent stake in the Montepuez ruby
deposit, and in June generated $33.5 million from its first
auction of rough ruby and corundum from the deposit.
Gemfields, the world's largest rough emerald producer, has
been trying to create a stable market for coloured stones - the
same way Anglo American Plc's De Beers has championed
diamonds from London's Bond Street to China.
The discovery, which jewellery expert and historian Joanna
Hardy termed as "incredibly rare", sent Gemfields' shares up as
much as 3.5 percent on Wednesday. The stock was up 2 percent at
51 pence at 0930 GMT.
(Reporting by Esha Vaish in Bangalore; Editing by Gopakumar
Warrier)