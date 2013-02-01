MILAN Feb 1 Italy's holding company Gemina
unveiled on Friday an updated business plan for its Rome airport
operator ADR, which includes investing more than 3.1 billion
euros over the next 10 years to reverse declining traffic
trends.
Gemina, which is in merger talks with motorway operator
Atlantia, said in a statement it will increase
investments by a third to 1.2 billion euros in 2013-2016.
The new plan paves the way for Gemina to define details of a
merger with Atlantia, including share swap ratios.
Gemina said it would spend a total of more than 12 billion
euros over the 2013-2044 period, as it aims to turn the Rome
airport system into a hub for the Mediterranean region.
Gemina said it aimed to attract 100 million passengers by
2044, with an average annual growth rate of 2.7 percent. Traffic
at the Rome airports fell 10 percent in January from a year
before, it said.
Gemina also named as board member Carlo Cimbri, chief
executive of insurer Unipol, which is merging with
Fondiaria-SAI.
Gemina said it will present the new plan to analysts and
investors on Feb. 6.
Atlantia and Gemina are both controlled by the Benetton
family's holding Sintonia.