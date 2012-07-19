MILAN, July 19 Italian holding company Gemina
, which controls Rome's two airports, said on Thursday
a report it is mull ling a merger with highways group Atlantia
is untrue.
"The report is baseless," said Gemina in a statement.
Both Gemina and Atlantia, which also denied any merger plan
in a statement, are indirectly controlled by Italy's Benetton
family.
Italian weekly Il Mondo will run a cover story on Friday
saying that the Benetton is considering whether to merge Gemina
and Atlantia, Corriere reported on Thursday. The decision
depends on whether the government raises tariffs for airport
services.
Gilberto Benetton said in a newspaper interview on June 24
he is ready to invest 12 billion euros ($14.72 billion) in AdR,
the unit that controls the two Rome airports, if the dispute
over the tariff increase is resolved.
($1 = 0.8154 euros)
