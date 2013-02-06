MILAN Feb 6 Italian airports holding Gemina said it has started "an analysis of industrial, operating and financial merits" of a possible merger with motorway group Atlantia.

"Relevant analyses are expected to be completed by mid-March 2012," the company said in a slide presentation posted on its website.

Gemina is holding a conference call with analysts to discuss its 2013-2016 business plan on Wednesday, as well as the possible merger with Atlantia.

Atlantia plans to make a paper-only offer for airport group Gemina to avoid an increase in its 10 billion euro debt. (Reporting by Jennifer Clark)