MILAN/ROME Nov 11 Financial holding group
Silvano Toti SpA plans to sell its entire 11.6 percent stake in
Italian airport operator Gemina to institutional
investors via an accelerated bookbuilding, UniCredit
said on Monday.
UniCredit is acting as sole bookrunner for the transaction,
the lender said in a statement.
The sale comes after Gemina shares worth more than 25.1
million euros ($33.7 million) were sold by Silvano Toti last
month, Gemina said in a separate statement.
Three sources close to the deal told Reuters earlier on
Monday that Silvano Toti's stake in Gemina, which once totalled
12.8 percent or around 188.6 million ordinary shares, was valued
at around 300 million euros ($402 million).
The companies were not immediately available for comment.
Holding group Gemina runs Rome's airports and is merging
with motorway group Atlantia, with the tie-up expected
to be concluded by December.
($1 = 0.7459 euros)
