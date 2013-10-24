ZURICH/FRANKFURT Oct 24 Shares in General
Electric's GE Money Bank, set to be sold next week in an
initial public offering, will be priced at the upper end of the
given price range, two people familiar with the matter said on
Thursday.
The price guidance was narrowed to 48 to 51 Swiss Francs
($53.83 to $57.19) a share from an original range of 43 to 51
Swiss Francs, as the offering is several times oversubscribed,
they said.
Institutional investors can order shares until Monday 1100
GMT, while books for retail investors will close on Tuesday,
they said.
If priced at the upper end of the range, Money Bank could be
valued at 1.53 billion Swiss francs in the IPO.
($1 = 0.8918 Swiss francs)
(Reporting by Oliver Hirt and Arno Schuetze; Editing by Peter
Dinkloh)