UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
ISTANBUL Oct 2 Turkey's Isbank unit G emport Gemlik Liman said an agreement had been signed t o sell a 54 percent stake in Gemport to Yilport, a unit of Yi ldirim Hol ding, which has interests from shipping to energy.
Isbank said late on Monday it had signed a deal to sell its 54 percent stake in Gemport but gave no further details. (Writing by Seda Sezer)
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts