DUBAI Jan 27 GEMS Global, a portfolio company
of Dubai-based schools operator GEMS Education, has asked banks
for a $250 million two-part loan which could be agreed as soon
as mid-February, sources aware of the matter said on Wednesday.
The company has proposed a three-year loan, split between a
conventional financing worth 642 million dirhams ($175 million)
and a portion structured as an Islamic loan, which will be worth
275 million dirhams, two sources with direct knowledge of the
deal said.
GEMS Global, which looks after the international operations
of the company, was not immediately available to comment.
There will also be an option to extend the loan for a
further year at the discretion of the borrower, added one of the
sources, a UAE-based banker.
Emirates NBD is the sole arranger of the transaction, which
will be used for general corporate purposes, the sources said.
The firm will pay an interest rate of 4.8 percent for the
three year loan. Should the loan extension be exercised, they
will pay 6 percent, the UAE-based banker added.
In 2014, private equity investors Fajr Capital, Blackstone
and Bahrain sovereign fund Mumtalakat acquired a "significant
minority stake" in GEMS Education's emerging markets business.
GEMS has 78 schools in regions including America, Middle
East and North Africa, Asia and Europe.
($1 = 3.6730 UAE dirham)
(Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)