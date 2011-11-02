BRIEF-Suncor Energy looking at share buybacks for later in 2017
* Says Syncrude utilization rates above 90 percent and cash costs of C$30 a barrel or less are reasonable goals
* Revenue rose 5 pct to $139.1 million
* Lowers top end of full-year profit outlook
LOS ANGELES Nov 2 Diagnostic test maker Gen-Probe Inc (GPRO.O) posted a third-quarter loss, citing impairment of its $50 million investment in sequencing company Pacific Biosciences, and trimmed 5 cents a share from the high end of its full-year profit outlook.
Gen-Probe reported a net loss of $15.4 million, or 33 cents a share, compared with a year-earlier profit of $27.4 million, or 56 cents a share.
Revenue rose 5 percent to $139.1 million. Analysts had expected $140.6 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
For the full year, the company now expects adjusted earnings of $2.28 to $2.32 a share, compared with its prior view of $2.28 to $2.37 a share.
Gen-Probe's shares closed at $57.63 on Wednesday on Nasdaq. (Reporting by Deena Beasley; Editing by Gary Hill)
* Says Syncrude utilization rates above 90 percent and cash costs of C$30 a barrel or less are reasonable goals
MEXICO CITY, Feb 9 The initial public offering for Mexico's Jose Cuervo raised more than $900 million, the company said on Thursday, as the world's biggest tequila maker launched the first IPO in the country since Donald Trump won the U.S. presidency in November.
Feb 9 Wind energy has surpassed hydropower as the biggest source of renewable electricity in the United States following the sector's second-biggest quarter ever for new installations, a wind industry trade group said on Thursday.