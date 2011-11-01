* Q3 EPS $0.04 vs est of break even

* Total rev fell 25 pct

* Says will drydock 3 vessels in Q4 and 17 in 2012

Nov 1 Drybulk carrier Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd posted a quarterly profit that beat estimates, helped by higher freight rates.

The company said it expects to incur additional costs in the fourth quarter as it will drydock three vessels.

For July-September quarter, the company's net income was $1.6 million, or 4 cents a share, compared with $36.2 million, or $0.99 per share, a year ago.

Voyage revenue fell by almost a quarter to $93.5 million.

Analysts, on average, expected the company to break-even on revenue of $92.8 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Separately, Genco-managed Baltic Trading posted a narrower-than-expected third-quarter loss.

On Monday, FBR Capital Markets had downgraded Baltic Trading Ltd, and said dry bulk shipping market may struggle with rates in 2012 as demand recovery is likely to be short-lived.

Shares of Genco, which have bounced back from a life-time low of $4.16 in August to gain almost twice the value, closed at $8.97 on the New York Stock Exchange on Tuesday. (Reporting by Sumit Jha in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)