BRIEF-Sterling Construction says certain units enters into loan agreement with Wilmington Trust
* On April 3, 2017 co, certain units entered into a loan and security agreement with Wilmington trust - sec filing
WASHINGTON Feb 13 GenCorp on Friday said Warren Boley has left his position as president of the company's Aerojet Rocketdyne unit, and Scott Seymour would take over that role, while continuing to serve as chief executive and president of the parent company.
Boley's departure was effective on Friday, said GenCorp spokesman Glenn Mahone.
(Reporting by Andrea Shalal)
* Brinker International announces Chief Financial Officer resignation
* Bank Mutual Corporation announces branch office sales and consolidations