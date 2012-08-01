* Q2 loss/shr $0.65 vs EPS $0.29 last year

* Q2 voyage revenue $62.1 mln, down 32 pct

* Lenders relax loan provisions

Aug 1 Debt-laden drybulk shipper Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd posted a second-quarter loss due to lower charter rates and said its lenders agreed to relax some provisions under its credit facilities.

The agreements come at a time when banks are tightening credit lines to the shipping industry and resorting to seizure of defaulters' vessels.

Under three separate agreements, Genco's lenders have waived loan payments by the company up to December 2013.

Genco shares have lost about 70 percent of their value this year, mainly due to a weak market and concerns over its ability to service its debt.

The agreement follows rival Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc's successful negotiations with lenders to waive defaults.

Genco reported a second-quarter net loss of $27.7 million, or 65 cents per share, compared with a profit of $10.1 million, or 29 cents per share, a year earlier.

Voyage revenues fell 37 percent to $62.1 million.

The average charter rate for its ships fell 40 percent while vessel operating costs rose 8 percent, Genco said.

Genco shares closed at $2.09 on Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Divya Lad in Bangalore; Editing by Sreejiraj Eluvangal)