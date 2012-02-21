Feb 21 Drybulk carrier Genco Shipping &
Trading Ltd posted a surprise quarterly profit as an
enlarged fleet partially offset lower rates.
Genco completed the acquisition of five Handysize vessels in
October-December.
Fourth-quarter net income attributable to Genco fell to $0.3
million, or 1 cent per share, from $34.8 million, or 90 cents
per share, a year ago.
Genco's voyage revenue fell 26 percent to $96.3 million
while average daily time charter equivalent rates decreased 31
percent to $16,805 per day.
Analysts on average had expected the company to post a loss
of 9 cents a share on revenue of $91.6 million, according to
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Genco-managed Baltic Trading too posted a
higher-than-expected fourth-quarter profit.
Genco shares were up 4 percent in extended trade. They
closed at $8.35 on Tuesday on the New York Stock Exchange.
(Reporting by Swetha Gopinath in Bangalore; Editing by Don
Sebastian)