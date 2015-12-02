WASHINGTON Dec 1 Debate over the use of
powerful new gene editing tools in human eggs, sperm and embryos
grew heated on Tuesday as scientists and ethicists gathered at
an international summit to discuss the technology, which has the
power to change the DNA of unborn children.
Several groups have already called for restrictions on use
of the technology known as CRISPR-Cas9, which has opened up new
frontiers in genetic medicine because of its ability to modify
genes quickly and efficiently.
Hille Haker, chair of Catholic Moral Theology at Loyola
University Chicago, argued on Tuesday in favor of a two-year
international ban on research that involves changing human
reproductive cells, also known as germline cells. Such changes
would be passed on to offspring.
She argued that such practices violated the freedom of
unborn children, who would not have an opportunity to consent to
changes in their genetic code.
But John Harris, a professor of bioethics at the University
of Manchester in Britain, argued strongly in favor of the
technology.
"We all have an inescapable moral duty: To continue with
scientific investigation to the point at which we can make a
rational choice. We are not yet at that point. It seems to me,
consideration of a moratorium is the wrong course. Research is
necessary," Harris said.
CRISPR-Cas9 works as a type of molecular scissors that can
selectively trim away unwanted parts of the genome, and replace
it with new stretches of DNA.
Advocates have said the technology can speed the day that
scientists can prevent hereditary diseases. Opponents worry
about unknown effects on future generations and the temptation
for future parents to pay for genetic enhancements such as
greater intelligence or athletic ability.
There appeared to be broad agreement at the meeting that
"somatic" cell editing, in which the changes are done in
non-reproductive cells and are not passed along, posed few
risks.
Some scientists believe it is already too late to ban any
use of the technology in human reproductive cells because the
technology is easily accessible and in widespread use in many
labs.
"It's just not feasible," Debra Mathews of Johns Hopkins
Berman Institute of Bioethics told a news briefing on Monday.
But researchers and the growing field of well-funded
start-up companies that hope to commercialize the technology are
clearly worried about possible regulations.
Two of those companies, Intellia Therapeutics and CRISPR
Therapeutics, issued a joint statement on Tuesday pledging not
to use the new tools to edit human eggs, sperm or embryos.
Nessan Bermingham, chief executive and founder of Intellia
Therapeutics based in Cambridge, Massachusetts, said the
discussion over the use of gene editing was very important but
also very early.
"Our understanding of the germline is in its infancy,"
Bermingham said, adding that scientists' understanding of
inherited disorders involving a single gene were much better
understood and comprised the area of the greatest medical need.
The three-day Washington meeting was convened by the
National Academies of Medicine and Sciences, the Chinese Academy
of Sciences and the Royal Society of the United Kingdom
(Reporting by Julie Steenhuysen; Editing by Jonathan Weber and
Peter Cooney)