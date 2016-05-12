BRIEF-Viewray announces $15 mln capacity expansion of term loan agreement
* Viewray announces $15.0 million capacity expansion of its term loan agreement
May 12 Gene Techno Science :
* Says it signed a joint project contract on follow-on biologics for treatment of ophthalmology with Senju Pharmaceutical on May 12
* Nabriva Therapeutics to present data at eccmid supporting ongoing phase 3 clinical development program for lefamulin Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: