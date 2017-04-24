April 24 Genel Energy on Monday named Stephen Whyte as chairman after current chair Tony Hayward retires from the role in June.

Whyte, who has over 30 year of experience in the oil and gas industry, will join the board as non-executive director and chairman designate with immediate effect.

Hayward will retire from the board at the conclusion of annual general meeting on June 6. (Reporting by Rahul B in Bengaluru; editing by Jason Neely)