LONDON, April 27 A Turkish state-backed energy
firm is in talks to invest in Genel Energy's two big
gas field developments in Iraqi Kurdistan, which would also
include a pipeline to connect them to Turkey, company and
industry sources said.
London-listed Genel is one of the main oil producers in
Iraqi Kurdistan and last year cut its production forecasts
because of low oil prices. In March, it reported its biggest
ever annual loss after downgrading its oil reserves.
Genel is hoping that connecting the gas field developments
- Bina Bawi and Miran - to Turkey will provide it with a major
growth opportunity.
Genel is currently in talks with TEC, a joint venture that
includes the international arm of state-owned Turkish Petroleum,
to invest in the development of the fields, a pipeline into
Turkey as well as storage facilities, according to several
sources involved in the talks.
"They want to invest in the entire value chain of the
project," one source said.
Genel has made no secret of plans to bring in a partner for
the project. The company hopes to complete the negotiations with
the partner by the end of the year, Chief Executive Officer
Murat Ozgul told reporters at the company's annual general
meeting in London on Wednesday. He did not name the partner.
