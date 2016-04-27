* Genel in talks with Turkish state-backed firm on stake in
fields
* Deal would help Turkey diversify supplies after Russian
dispute
* Could help Genel and Chairman Hayward regain investor
confidence
(Recasts, adds details, background)
By Ron Bousso
LONDON, April 27 Genel Energy, chaired
by former BP head Tony Hayward, is betting on a major deal with
Turkey to jointly develop gas fields in Iraqi Kurdistan which
will help Ankara reduce its reliance on Russian supplies after
relations soured with Moscow.
The deal, if it goes through, could help London-listed Genel
regain investor confidence after it steeply downgraded its oil
reserves two months ago - leading to it losing a third of its
market value, contributing to its biggest-ever annual loss and
piling pressure on Hayward.
The company, which owns most of the Bina Bawi and Miran
fields, is in talks to sell a stake to TEC, a joint venture that
includes the international arm of state-owned Turkish Petroleum,
according to several sources involved in the negotiations.
"(TEC) want to invest in the entire value chain of the
project," one source said. The sources did not disclose the size
and price of the stake being discussed.
The deal would provide a new source of gas for Turkey, which
has scrambled to find alternatives after relations with major
supplier Russia deteriorated sharply after the Turkish airforce
downed a Russian warplane late last year.
Entering the partnership, which would also include the
construction of a pipeline and storage facilities to connect the
field to Turkey, would also reinforce ties between Ankara and
Iraqi Kurdistan, two neighbours battling Islamic State.
Genel hopes to complete the negotiations with the partner by
the end of the year, Chief Executive Murat Ozgul said at the
company's annual general meeting in London on Wednesday. He did
not name the partner.
Genel, one of the main oil producers in Iraqi Kurdistan, has
made no secret of plans to bring in a partner for the fields,
which it operates and holds an 80 percent stake in.
Its growing focus on Turkey was underlined when Turkish
renewable energy company Bilgin Enerji bought a 10.5 percent
stake in the company this month to become its second largest
shareholder after Turkish billionaire Mehmet Karamehmet.
Genel plans to export up to 20 billion cubic metres of
natural gas per year from the fields, located some 300 km (186
miles) from Turkey and with gas reserves of around 11 trillion
cubic feet. It has said it expects the fields to take around
three years to develop and to start production in early 2020.
Turkey currently consumes approximately 50 billion cubic
metres of gas per year, of which more than half is provided by
Russia, according to Genel's website.
(Editing by Jane Merriman and Pravin Char)