Resources stock rally drives European shares to 2-week closing high
* Hikma jumps following results (Recasts, adds quote and detail, updates prices at close)
LONDON May 1 Genel energy plc - pricing of $500 mln senior unsecured bonds Genel energy plc - priced an issue of $500 mln senior unsecured bonds (' bonds') due 2019 at 7.50%. Genel energy plc - size of offering has been increased from $400 mln indicated at launch on 25 april 2014 to $500 mln.
* Hikma jumps following results (Recasts, adds quote and detail, updates prices at close)
DUBLIN, March 15 (Reuters/IFR) - Packaging company Ardagh Group surged 19 percent in its New York debut on Wednesday, valuing the firm at about $5.3 billion after it raised $307.8 million in an initial public offering to help to pay down debt.
LONDON, March 15 British Airways and Britain's biggest trade union Unite will meet to seek an end to a dispute over the wages of some of its cabin crew staff, industrial dispute conciliator ACAS said on Wednesday.