ISTANBUL Nov 20 Genel Energy Plc, one of the main oil producers in Iraqi Kurdistan, plans to establish a joint company with the Iraqi Kurdish government to develop gas fields, its chairman said on Friday.

Tony Hayward also said at a conference in Istanbul that the Iraqi Kurdistan region was exporting 600,000-700,000 barrels of crude a day. (Reporting by Can Sezer; Writing by David Dolan; Editing by Daren Butler)