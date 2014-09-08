LONDON, Sept 8 Oil producer Genel Energy has started returning staff to its non-producing sites in Iraqi Kurdistan as the security situation in the region has improved, the company said on Monday.

Production at the oil firm's key Taq Taq and Tawke fields remained uninterrupted and has risen to an average of around 234,000 barrels of oil per day (bpd) since the start of September, Genel said.

Piped exports from the two fields reached an average of 182,000 bpd since the start of the month, helped by upgrade work on the KRI-Turkey pipeline, the company added. (Reporting by Karolin Schaps)