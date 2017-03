LONDON Dec 2 Genel Energy, one of the main oil producers in Iraqi Kurdistan, said on Tuesday that the partners of the Taq Taq oil field had received an initial payment of $30 million from the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) for oil exports.

The partners in the Tawke oil field also would receive a $30 million payment from the KRG, Genel said.

The oil producer said its own share of these payments was $24 million.

"Payments are expected to become more regular and predictable once the KRG reaches budget equilibrium in early 2015," Genel said in a statement. (Reporting by Karolin Schaps; editing by Jason Neely)