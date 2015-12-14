LONDON Dec 14 Genel Energy, an oil
producer in Iraqi Kurdistan, has received a gross $16.5 million
monthly payment from the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) for
its share of oil exports from the Taq Taq field, the company
said on Monday.
The payment is the third consecutive monthly payment the KRG
has made to oil producers in the region, having pledged in
September to make regular payments.
Norway's DNO said earlier this month it had
received a $30 million payment from the KRG for oil exports from
the Tawke field, in which Genel is a partner.
A third foreign oil producer in the region, Gulf Keystone
Petroleum, said on Dec. 2 it had received a gross
payment pf $15 million for its oil exports.
The KRG has increased its own crude sales since mid-June,
cutting allocations to Iraq's state oil marketing firm SOMO in
an ongoing tug-of-war over export rights and budget payments.
The dispute has plunged the region into financial crisis
compounded by the drop in oil prices.
