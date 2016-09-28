BRIEF-Nokia, Orange Group collaborate on 5G services
* joint definition and test platform deployment of 5G-based applications for new services for consumer and vertical markets Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Helsinki Newsroom)
LONDON, Sept 28 Genel, one of the main foreign oil producers in Iraqi Kurdistan, said on Wednesday the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) had paid partners in the Taq Taq field $23.37 million for oil sales made in July.
The KRG, which had been paying foreign producers in monthly installments for oil exports since last September, fell behind on payments, raising concern among oil exporters.
Fellow Kurdistan producer Gulf Keystone said last week inconsistent payments were keeping it from investing in the region.
Wednesday's payment announcement will help alleviate some of these concerns. Genel said its net share of the payment was $12.85 million and that oil sales from the Taq Taq field averaged 61,788 barrels per day in July. (Reporting by Karolin Schaps; Editing by Adrian Croft)
LONDON, Jan 27 Just weeks before a high stakes auction for TV rights to top European soccer, the CEO of Britain's BT is locked in a fight on multiple fronts, leaving the communications giant with little room for manoeuvre.
LONDON, Jan 30 The British government has reduced its stake in Lloyds Banking Group to just below 5 percent as it aims to return the bank to full private ownership in the next few months.