(Adds Genel declining to comment)
Feb 1 Genel Energy Plc, one of the main
oil producers in Iraqi Kurdistan, will announce the departure of
its chief financial officer, Julian Metherell, on Monday, Sky
News reported.
Metherell, a former partner at Goldman Sachs, will be
replaced by Ben Monaghan, an oil and gas banker with JPMorgan
who resigned last week, Sky News said on its website. (bit.ly/1Duc271)
Monaghan's appointment is likely to presage further changes
in the near year or so, one of them being Chief Executive Tony
Hayward expected to move into the role of company chairman, Sky
News said.
The management change comes at a time when oil companies
globally are grappling with a sharp fall in crude prices,
forcing them to trim costs and rein in investments.
In January, Genel slashed its 2015 revenue forecast, citing
weak crude prices, and said it would cut jobs to reduce costs.
Genel declined to comment on the report.
(Reporting by Rama Venkat Raman in Bengaluru; Editing by Alison
Williams and Eric Walsh)