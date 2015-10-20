LONDON Oct 20 Genel Energy, one of the main oil producers in Iraqi Kurdistan, has cut its full-year production guidance and revenue outlook after it lowered output from its oilfields due to a lack of payments for oil exports and weak prices, it said on Tuesday.

Genel cut its 2015 production outlook by 5,000-10,000 barrels per day (bpd) to 85,000-90,0000 bpd and lowered its revenue estimate for the year to $350-375 million, assuming Brent prices of $50 per barrel.

The company said it was owed $409 million by the Kurdish Regional Government as of Sept. 30 for oil exported from its fields.

A payment of $24.5 million for crude exported in September was expected imminently, it said.

