LONDON, July 3 Genel Energy is seeing a
steady increase in oil output from its deposits in Iraqi
Kurdistan as the semi-autonomous region ramps up exports to
international markets despite opposition from the central
government in Baghdad.
Genel said in a statement that its net working interest
production from Kurdish fields averaged 84,000 barrels per day
in June on the back of exports via a pipeline and by trucks to
Turkey.
Average first-half output was 63,000 bpd, an increase of 50
percent on a year earlier. Genel maintained its 2014 production
guidance at 60,000-70,000 bpd and kept its 2014 revenue guidance
unchanged at $500-600 million.
Genel works on some of the biggest Kurdish fields - Taq Taq
and Tawke - and the firm said total output from the deposits
stood at 230,000 bpd, making Kurdistan one of the fastest
growing producers.
In recent years, Kurdistan signed several deals with oil
majors such as Exxon Mobil to develop its other large
deposits and is hoping to be producing as much as 1 million bpd
in the next few years.
Baghdad claims the sole right to export Kurdish oil and has
promised to cut ties and pursue in international courts anyone
who buys Kurdish oil, especially via the region's newly built
pipeline to Turkey.
In a separate statement, Genel's partner in a Malta offshore
project, Mediterranean Oil & Gas, said that the Hagar
Qim-1 well has been drilled, plugged and abandoned with no
indications of hydrocarbon.
