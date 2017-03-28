UPDATE 8-Oil sinks more than 3.5 pct on shock U.S. gasoline stocks build
* Charts show Brent, U.S. crude in oversold territory (New throughout, updates prices and market activity)
March 28 Genel Energy, one of a handful of foreign oil producers in Iraqi Kurdistan, slashed its reserves estimate for Taq Taq, its largest operational field, by about 66 percent and suspended its 2017 gross average production forecast for the field.
The company said it expected to book an impairment against the carrying value of its holding in the Taq Taq field by $181 million in its 2016 accounts, blaming significant uncertainties around the oil reserves in the field.
Genel estimated that Taq Taq had gross reserves of 59 million barrels of oil as of Feb. 28, down from the 172 million it had estimated in Dec. 31, 2015.
"Reduction in reserve estimates for Taq Taq is a consequence of a reassessment of the gross rock volume above the oil water contact and fracture porosity in the undrained cretaceous Shiranish reservoir," Genel said. (Reporting by Esha Vaish in Bengaluru, editing by Louise Heavens)
LONDON, June 14 European shares pulled back on Wednesday, as energy stocks fell on tumbling crude prices and banks were hit after weak U.S. data raised questions over future rate hikes in the world's biggest economy.
SAO PAULO, June 14 Brazil's Raízen Energia SA, the world's largest sugar maker, is set to win on Friday a judicial auction for two sugar mills owned by Tonon Bioenergia SA, having made the highest bid, a manager at a group of cane producers told Reuters on Wednesday.