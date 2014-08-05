LONDON Aug 5 Genel Energy, one of the main oil producers exporting crude from Iraqi Kurdistan, reported a 6 percent rise in core profit to $138 million over the first half of the year as its operations in the region remained safe despite tensions nearby.

Revenue rose 20 percent to $192.1 million, benefiting from strong crude volume growth to 63,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd) from its key fields.

"We expect our production to increase further in the second half of the year as sales become regular and payments predictable," said Chief Executive Tony Hayward, adding the company's operations were unaffected by tensions in other regions in Iraq.

The oil producer maintained its 2014 targets, including an average oil production rate of 60,000-70,000 boepd.

