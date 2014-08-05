LONDON Aug 5 Genel Energy, one of the main oil
producers exporting crude from Iraqi Kurdistan, reported a 6
percent rise in core profit to $138 million over the first half
of the year as its operations in the region remained safe
despite tensions nearby.
Revenue rose 20 percent to $192.1 million, benefiting from
strong crude volume growth to 63,000 barrels of oil equivalent
per day (boepd) from its key fields.
"We expect our production to increase further in the second
half of the year as sales become regular and payments
predictable," said Chief Executive Tony Hayward, adding the
company's operations were unaffected by tensions in other
regions in Iraq.
The oil producer maintained its 2014 targets, including an
average oil production rate of 60,000-70,000 boepd.
(Reporting by Karolin Schaps; editing by Jason Neely)