LONDON Nov 13 Genel Energy said it expected a steady stream of income from its operations in Iraqi Kurdistan from the first quarter of 2015 but forecast revenues in 2015 would be similar to this year at $500-600 million.

As one of the main oil producers in Iraqi Kurdistan, Genel said it was expecting an initial payment from the regional government for exported crude this month after the authorities pledged last week to pay producers $75 million.

Genel also announced it had struck an agreement with the Kurdistan Regional Government to develop two gas fields, Miran and Bina Bawi, in the region.

As part of this deal, Genel has purchased a 36 percent stake in the Bina Bawi gas field from Austria's OMV for a total cash consideration of $150 million. (Reporting by Karolin Schaps; editing by David Clarke)