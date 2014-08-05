(Adds details, share price, analyst comment)
LONDON Aug 5 Genel Energy posted a
50-percent rise in first-half oil production on Tuesday buoyed
by output from Iraqi Kurdistan despite ongoing fighting in
northern Iraq.
Revenue rose 20 percent to $192.1 million helped by
production which grew to 63,000 barrels of oil equivalent per
day (boepd) from key fields, up from 41,500 a year earlier.
"We expect our production to increase further in the second
half of the year as sales become regular and payments
predictable," said chief executive Tony Hayward.
Genel Energy has received payments for trucked exports and
local sales of Kurdish oil in the first half.
The Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) has begun shipping
cargos of its crude stored at Turkey's Ceyhan port.
A brief interruption in flows via Kurdistan's oil pipeline
to Ceyhan last week due to full storage tanks did not affect
Genel's business as excess crude could be sold to the domestic
market instead, the company said.
Genel is also expecting to sign a sales agreement for gas it
retrieves from its Miran and Bina Bawi fields in Kurdistan by
the end of the year.
The company has some 8.4 trillion cubic feet of gas
resources in the two discoveries which it hopes will form part
of the KRG's agreement to supply gas to Turkey from 2017.
"The finalisation of the gas supply agreement between
Kurdistan and Turkey should enable Genel to monetise its gas
assets in the region," said analysts at Citi who maintain a buy
rating for Genel's stock.
Shares in the company traded down 2 percent at 948.5 pence
at 0724 GMT.
(Reporting by Karolin Schaps; editing by Jason Neely)