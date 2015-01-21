LONDON Jan 21 Genel Energy, one of the main oil producers exporting crude from Iraqi Kurdistan, slashed its 2015 revenue guidance on Wednesday on the back of weak crude prices and said it would cut jobs to lower costs.

The oil producer reduced its revenue guidance for this year by $150-200 million to $350-400 million, with a view of Brent crude prices averaging $50 per barrel.

The energy firm also cut its 2015 capital expenditure guidance by $300-350 million to $200-250 million for this year and said it would trim administrative expenses by 40 percent through job cuts and other measures. (Reporting by Karolin Schaps; Editing by Li-mei Hoang)