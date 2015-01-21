* Lowers 2015 revenue target by between $150 mln and $200
mln
* Expects Brent crude to average $50/barrel vs $80
* Shares down 2.2 pct
(Adds CFO, analyst comment, job cuts details, updates share
price)
By Karolin Schaps
LONDON, Jan 21 Genel Energy Plc, one of
the main oil producers in Iraqi Kurdistan, slashed its 2015
revenue forecast on Wednesday, citing weak crude prices, and
said it would cut jobs to reduce costs.
The company lowered its revenue target for this year by
between $150 million and $200 million to $350 to $400 million,
expecting Brent crude prices to average $50 per barrel instead
of $80 as previously forecast.
Oil companies globally are grappling with a sharp fall in
crude prices, forcing them to trim costs and rein in
investments. Sweden's Lundin Petroleum for example is
taking a string of charges due to low oil prices, exchange rate
shifts and heavy exploration spending.
Genel's Chief Financial Officer Julian Metherell told
Reuters: "What this statement is designed to do is to show the
world that we can comfortably live within our means at current
oil prices."
The company also announced a 30 percent cut to its 2015
capital expenditure guidance to $200-250 million and said it
would lower administrative expenses by 40 percent through job
cuts and other measures.
The bulk of its 2015 investments will focus on expanding its
two large oil fields in Kurdistan, while only 10 percent of its
budget will go to exploration. Due to reduced needs in
exploration, this is where the majority of job cuts will come,
Genel said.
Genel last year made several unsuccessful exploration
attempts and it said on Wednesday it expected to write off
around $480 million in relation to drilling offshore Malta,
Angola and Morocco. Its shares were down 2.2 percent by 0936
GMT.
It warned that its 2014 revenue, which it is due to report
on March 5, would likely come in at the lower end of its
$500-$600 million guidance, despite reaching the top end of its
production target at 69,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day.
Genel's operations in Kurdistan are key to its business. It
was still owed around $230 million by the Kurdish Regional
Government (KRG) at the end of 2014 for crude exported from the
region, but Genel said it was confident the KRG would continue
making contractual payments through 2015.
The KRG struck an agreement on exports with the federal
Iraqi government at the end of last year under which Baghdad
resumed payments to Kurdish officials.
(Editing by Jason Neely and David Holmes)