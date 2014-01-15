By Sarah Young

LONDON Jan 15 London-listed oil company Genel Energy said it expects to increase output by at least a third this year as it benefits from exports via a new pipeline from Iraqi Kurdistan to Turkey, allowing it to produce and sell more crude.

Crude started to flow through Kurdistan's new pipeline to Turkey this month and Genel said it would use the infrastructure to ramp up exports of oil from Kurdistan during the second quarter of the year.

The firm forecast that 2014 production would come in between 60,000 and 70,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd), guidance it said was calculated on a conservative basis to allow for any engineering challenges the new pipeline might face.

The guidance was lower than that expected by analysts. Credit Suisse had 80,000 boepd in its 2014 estimates, while Investec expected the company to pump 75,000 boepd this year.

The central government in Baghdad objects to Kurdistan, an autonomous region of Iraq, exporting oil without its consent and has threatened to cut its budget, but Kurdistan has said it is confident a compromise can be found.

The two sides have been involved in a long-standing dispute over payments for oil companies operating in Kurdistan.

Genel's Chief Financial Officer Julian Metherell said the company was feeling optimistic about the political situation and it was not a cause for concern.

"We think there is very strong momentum and a very constructive dialogue between all parties," he told Reuters on Wednesday.

Genel, whose Chief Executive Tony Hayward is the former head of oil major BP and whose main producing asset base is in Iraqi Kurdistan, had already been exporting oil to Turkey by truck over the last year.

Genel shares, which hit an all-time high of 1,144 pence last week as oil started flowing through the pipeline, were down 1.3 percent at 1338 GMT against a 0.1 percent rise in European index of oil and gas stocks. Analysts cited the company's conservative guidance as the reason for the fall.

Genel, which has a market capitalisation about 3 billion pounds ($4.9 billion), forecast 2014 revenues of between $500 million and $600 million, a jump from the $350 million it made last year, in line with its forecasts. Genel will post its full-year results on March 6.

The company said production last year averaged 44,000 barrels of oil per day (bpd), marginally behind its target of 45,000 to 55,000 bpd, on the impact of a fire at a loading station.

Outside of Kurdistan, Genel is also exploring for oil and gas across the Middle East and Africa, specifically off the coast of Morocco, in the Somaliland region of Somalia and in Ethiopia.