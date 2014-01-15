By Sarah Young
LONDON Jan 15 London-listed oil company Genel
Energy said it expects to increase output by at least a
third this year as it benefits from exports via a new pipeline
from Iraqi Kurdistan to Turkey, allowing it to produce and sell
more crude.
Crude started to flow through Kurdistan's new pipeline to
Turkey this month and Genel said it would use the infrastructure
to ramp up exports of oil from Kurdistan during the second
quarter of the year.
The firm forecast that 2014 production would come in between
60,000 and 70,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd),
guidance it said was calculated on a conservative basis to allow
for any engineering challenges the new pipeline might face.
The guidance was lower than that expected by analysts.
Credit Suisse had 80,000 boepd in its 2014 estimates, while
Investec expected the company to pump 75,000 boepd this year.
The central government in Baghdad objects to Kurdistan, an
autonomous region of Iraq, exporting oil without its consent and
has threatened to cut its budget, but Kurdistan has said it is
confident a compromise can be found.
The two sides have been involved in a long-standing dispute
over payments for oil companies operating in Kurdistan.
Genel's Chief Financial Officer Julian Metherell said the
company was feeling optimistic about the political situation and
it was not a cause for concern.
"We think there is very strong momentum and a very
constructive dialogue between all parties," he told Reuters on
Wednesday.
Genel, whose Chief Executive Tony Hayward is the former head
of oil major BP and whose main producing asset base is in
Iraqi Kurdistan, had already been exporting oil to Turkey by
truck over the last year.
Genel shares, which hit an all-time high of 1,144 pence last
week as oil started flowing through the pipeline, were down 1.3
percent at 1338 GMT against a 0.1 percent rise in European index
of oil and gas stocks. Analysts cited the company's
conservative guidance as the reason for the fall.
Genel, which has a market capitalisation about 3 billion
pounds ($4.9 billion), forecast 2014 revenues of between $500
million and $600 million, a jump from the $350 million it made
last year, in line with its forecasts. Genel will post its
full-year results on March 6.
The company said production last year averaged 44,000
barrels of oil per day (bpd), marginally behind its target of
45,000 to 55,000 bpd, on the impact of a fire at a loading
station.
Outside of Kurdistan, Genel is also exploring for oil and
gas across the Middle East and Africa, specifically off the
coast of Morocco, in the Somaliland region of Somalia and in
Ethiopia.