LONDON Jan 15 London-listed oil company Genel Energy said it expects to increase production by at least a third this year, as it benefits from using a pipeline between Kurdistan and Turkey, allowing it to produce and sell more oil.

Genel said in an update on Wednesday that production last year averaged 44,000 barrels of oil per day (bpd), marginally behind its target of 45,000 to 55,000 bpd, and posted revenues of about $350 million, in line with its forecast.

Production this year will come in between 60,000 and 70,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day, Genel forecast, generating revenues of between $500 million and $600 million.

Genel, whose chief executive Tony Hayward is the former head of oil major BP and whose main producing asset base is in Iraqi Kurdistan, has been exporting oil to Turkey by truck over the past year.

Crude started to flow through Kurdistan's new pipeline to Turkey this month; infrastructure which Genel said it would use to ramp up oil exports during the second quarter of the year.