LONDON Jan 15 London-listed oil company Genel
Energy said it expects to increase production by at
least a third this year, as it benefits from using a pipeline
between Kurdistan and Turkey, allowing it to produce and sell
more oil.
Genel said in an update on Wednesday that production last
year averaged 44,000 barrels of oil per day (bpd), marginally
behind its target of 45,000 to 55,000 bpd, and posted revenues
of about $350 million, in line with its forecast.
Production this year will come in between 60,000 and 70,000
barrels of oil equivalent per day, Genel forecast, generating
revenues of between $500 million and $600 million.
Genel, whose chief executive Tony Hayward is the former head
of oil major BP and whose main producing asset base is in
Iraqi Kurdistan, has been exporting oil to Turkey by truck over
the past year.
Crude started to flow through Kurdistan's new pipeline to
Turkey this month; infrastructure which Genel said it would use
to ramp up oil exports during the second quarter of the year.