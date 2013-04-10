By Sarah Young
LONDON, April 10
LONDON, April 10 Former BP boss Tony
Hayward expects a breakthrough soon for his new charge Genel
Energy in the impasse over Iraqi Kurdistan oil exports
and is adjusting to life at the helm of a smaller but more
responsive company.
A keen sailor who raised hackles during the 2010 Gulf of
Mexico spill when photographed on a boat as oil continued to
spew into the sea, Hayward invoked his hobby to describe the
difference between his old and new jobs. Leading BP was similar
to being the captain of a supertanker, he said.
"You can put the helm hard to port and it takes a very long
time to see any consequences of having done that. This (his role
at Genel) is a bit more like sailing a yacht, helm to lee, and
the boat moves," CEO Hayward said in a telephone interview.
Once dominated by smaller companies such as Genel, Kurdistan
- a semi-autonomous region of Iraq - has since become the
playground of big oil as Exxon Mobil was followed by
Total, Chevron and Gazprom, who all
risked Baghdad's ire by venturing north.
But oil exports and contracts are still at the heart of a
dispute between Baghdad's Arab-led government and Kurdistan over
territory, oilfields and political autonomy.
Illustrating the growing lure for oil companies of
Kurdistan, historically an under-explored region, Genel said on
Wednesday it found a "significant" oil field at its Chia Surkh
well.
Kurdistan, with its huge onshore fields of easy and cheap to
extract oil, dubbed by Hayward "the last great conventional oil
onshore frontier", compares favourably to the world's other
remaining oil frontiers - ever-deeper water, Arctic regions and
shale resources outside the U.S.
Hayward and a group of business partners own a 6.7 percent
stake in the company and he also has a personal stake of around
0.6 percent.
"There aren't many opportunities left, frankly, so I suspect
those (oil majors) who aren't there (in Kurdistan) will find it
difficult to take a big position," said Hayward, who bought into
Genel after stepping down as BP chief executive in the wake of
the Gulf of Mexico oil spill.
His alma-mater and Royal Dutch Shell are both
conspicuous by their absence in Kurdistan, where the contracts
for companies are seen as more lucrative than those offered by
Iraq.
"We're approached by lots of people all the time, big and
small, some wishing to buy, some wishing to sell," Hayward said,
adding that the company was comfortable with its current
position.
"There may well come a time when we can create more value by
letting others take them (Genel's assets) on, but we're not at
that position at the moment."
While the prize in Kurdistan is huge -- Hayward said he now
believed a 300 million barrel estimate made three years ago for
the Chia Surkh field was conservative -- the political risks
associated with exporting the oil remain.
Kurdistan crude used to be shipped to world markets through
a Baghdad-controlled pipeline to Turkey, but exports via that
channel dried up last year as a result of a row over payments.
Iraq views any continuing Kurdistan exports as illegal.
Genel currently exports around 25,000 barrels of oil per day
from its Taq Taq field by truck to Turkey, a route which Hayward
says could carry up to 50,000 barrels of oil per day in the
future.
Kurdistan is also building its own oil pipeline to Turkey,
and despite Baghdad's objections, Hayward believes the momentum
for exports is gathering pace.
"I do think between now and the end of the year, we'll see a
very significant step forward in terms of Kurdistan exports
entering the global oil market," he said.
