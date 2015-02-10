LONDON Feb 10 The head of Iraqi
Kurdistan-focused oil producer Genel said Tuesday that
Iraq's crude output would grow far slower than many expect, as
the drop in oil prices reduces investments and stokes
instability in the country.
Genel's chief executive, Tony Hayward, the former CEO of oil
major BP, said the world has entered a new era of lower
oil prices, predicting that they would not recover to the $110 a
barrel level they averaged between 2011 and 2013 in the next few
years.
"It is very clear Iraq will not be able to deliver the
quantum of production growth that is baked into people's supply
assumptions," Hayward told the annual International Petroleum
Week industry conference in London.
(Reporting by Ron Bousso and David Sheppard, editing by Louise
Heavens)