LONDON, July 31 Genel Energy, a pioneer of post-war oil development in the automomous region of Iraqi Kurdistan, said it sees "clear evidence of positive political momentum" in the region and noted that an independent oil export infrastructure was nearing completion.

Genel was reporting its first half results, in which it maintained its outlook for annual revenues of $300-$400 million from net working interest production of 45,000-55,000 barrels a day.