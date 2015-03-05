ZURICH, March 5 Genel Energy, one of
the main oil producers in Iraqi Kurdistan, fell to a loss in
2014 as it was still owed money for oil it has sold from its
fields, but the company said it expected to start receiving
regular payments this year.
The oil producer made a full-year loss of $312.8 million,
compared with a profit of $186.5 million in 2013, but revenue
rose nearly 50 percent to $520 million, reaching the lower end
of its $500-$800 million target.
Genel said the Kurdistan Regional Government, which buys and
sells Genel's oil, had established a temporary domestic sales
channel under which companies like Genel receive 50 percent of
proceeds.
