ZURICH, March 5 Genel Energy, one of the main oil producers in Iraqi Kurdistan, fell to a loss in 2014 as it was still owed money for oil it has sold from its fields, but the company said it expected to start receiving regular payments this year.

The oil producer made a full-year loss of $312.8 million, compared with a profit of $186.5 million in 2013, but revenue rose nearly 50 percent to $520 million, reaching the lower end of its $500-$800 million target.

Genel said the Kurdistan Regional Government, which buys and sells Genel's oil, had established a temporary domestic sales channel under which companies like Genel receive 50 percent of proceeds. (Reporting by Karolin Schaps; Editing by David Holmes)