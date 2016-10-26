LONDON Oct 26 Genel Energy, one of the main oil producers in Iraqi Kurdistan, warned on Wednesday its full-year revenue would be at the lower end of its $200 to $230 million target because of weaker output from two key fields.

The company said that due to weaker output from the Taq Taq and Tawke fields it expected 2016 production levels at the lower end of its 53,000 to 60,000 barrels-per-day target range.

The oil producers' receivables from the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG), which pays domestic oil producers for exports, rose to $437 million at the end of September, compared with $412 million at the end of June.

The KRG, which had been paying foreign producers in monthly installments for oil exports since September 2015, fell behind on payments this summer, raising concern among oil exporters. (Reporting by Karolin Schaps; Editing by David Holmes)