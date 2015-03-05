(Adds details, background, share price)
ZURICH, March 5 Genel Energy, one of
the main oil producers in Iraqi Kurdistan, said it is still owed
$233 million for oil it sold to the Kurdistan Regional
Government (KRG) but is hopeful stable payments will start this
year.
The oil producer reported a full-year loss for 2014 of
$312.8 million on Thursday, mainly due to write-offs relating to
some of its exploration assets. Revenues rose nearly 50 percent
to $520 million.
Genel shares were trading 3.5 percent higher at 0818 GMT.
Oil producers in Iraqi Kurdistan have been caught in the
middle of a dispute between the Iraqi central government and the
KRG over the rights to valuable oil exports.
The parties struck an agreement at the end of last year and
Baghdad has resumed payments to Kurdish officials but money has
been slow to trickle through to oil producers.
Genel said the KRG had established a temporary domestic
sales channel through which it receives 50 percent of proceeds
for oil sales from its Taq Taq field.
"We expect to receive regular payments for exports as we
move through 2015," Genel Chief Executive Tony Hayward said in a
statement.
The slump in oil prices has also taken its toll on Genel and
it announced in January that it expected lower revenue this
year. It has also slashed its capital expenditure programme by
70 percent from last year to $200-250 million and plans to cut
jobs to save costs.
(Reporting by Karolin Schaps; editing by David Clarke)