LONDON, March 6 London-listed oil company Genel
Energy posted a year-on-year rise in core earnings on
Thursday and said it was on track to increase production levels
this year.
The Iraqi Kurdistan-focused company saw profit before tax
rise to $186.5 million, up from $75.9 million in 2012.
Genel Energy also expects to raise 2014 oil production
levels by 50 percent to 60,000-70,000 barrels of oil equivalent
per day on the back of the opening of a new pipeline feeding
into Turkey.
"The completion of the KRI oil pipeline has helped to create
the platform for a 50 percent increase in production in 2014,
with greater access to international pricing," said chief
executive Tony Hayward, the former boss of oil major BP.