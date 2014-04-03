April 3 Genel Energy Plc -

* Acquisition of interests offshore Angola

* Together with White Rose Energy Ventures ("WREV"), it has agreed to acquire 15 pct working interests in blocks 38 and 39 offshore Angola

* Stena Carron drillship has been contracted for a drilling programme which is expected to commence in Q2 2014

* In each transaction, a 15 pct working interest will be acquired by a 50/50 GENEL/WREV joint venture company

* Intends to fund its share of acquisition consideration and drilling cost through existing cash balances

* In block 38, 15 pct working interest will be acquired from China Sonangol for upfront payment of us$59m (us$30m net to genel)

* In block 39, 15 pct working interest to be bought from operator, Statoil Angola block 39 AS, for value of us$222m Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: