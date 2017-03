LONDON, April 22 Genel Energy Plc

* 2014 production and revenue guidance unchanged at 60,000-70,000 boepd and revenue of $500-600 million

* Net working interest production for q1 averaged 50,000 bopd

* Taq taq and tawke averaged 81,000 bopd and 57,000 bopd respectively

* Production and revenues expected to increase over course of 2014 as kurdistan region of iraq oil pipeline system comes into operation

* Cash balances at 31 march 2014 stood at c.$600 million