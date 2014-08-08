Aug 8 Genel Energy Plc :

* Update regarding Kurdistan region of Iraq

* Operations there are unaffected, with combined gross production from both fields averaging c.230,000 BOPD this week

* We are taking prudent and precautionary step of withdrawing non-essential personnel from our non-producing assets in region.

* Remain confident in Kurdistan regional government's ability to maintain territorial integrity of both KRI and oil infrastructure.

* Can confirm that Taq Taq and Tawke Fields remain safe and secure.