Nov 13 Genel Energy Plc

* Reached an agreement with ministry of natural resources ("mnr") of kurdistan regional government ("krg") for development of miran and bina bawi gas fields

* Agreed key terms with omv to acquire its 36% operated stake in bina bawi gas field

* Total consideration will be $150 million in cash

* First gas production for export will commence in h1 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: