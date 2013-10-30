LONDON Oct 30 London-listed oil firm Genel
Energy expects a big rise in output from the Kurdistan
region of Iraq, enabling large-scale exports of oil and
eventually gas.
The company, whose boss is former BP chief executive
Tony Hayward, said on Wednesday that early next year it expects
both to be able to start exporting oil to Turkey via pipeline
and for a deal to be in place to allow it to sell its gas there.
Genel has stakes in huge fields in Kurdistan, in northern
Iraq, but disputes between Kurdistan and the Iraqi central
government over oil payments have limited Genel's ability to
sell its oil outside of Kurdistan where crude fetches a higher
price.
The road ahead could be bumpy, however, as Kurdistan has
infuriated Baghdad by building the export pipeline. Baghdad has
threatened to sever ties with Turkey and slash the Kurds share
of the budget if exports go ahead without its consent.
"It's clearly not a risk free environment we are operating
in, although we have seen very strong commitment from Kurdistan
and Turkey to facilitate this happening," Genel's Chief
Financial Officer Julian Metherell said in an interview.
The company's oil sales beyond the land-locked region's
borders have to date been via truck to Turkey, but this is set
to change with the opening of the new pipeline which Kurdistan
said would be ready for use by the end of the year.
Metherell said that Genel would up production by at least 65
percent, or 30,000 barrels per day, as soon as the pipeline was
open.
"It's key to our business that the independent
infrastructure from Kurdistan to Turkey is completed. You can
see an almost tripling of production...and obviously a very
significant increase in revenue," he said.
Metherell said the tripling of production would come by 2015
when Genel would increase production to 140,000 bpd.
Genel said in a market update on Tuesday that it was on
track to meet 2013 production guidance of between 45,000 to
55,000 bpd and maintained its annual revenue forecast of between
$300 million and $400 million.
The company also said it expects Kurdistan to agree a gas
sales agreement with Turkey in the first three months of the
year, paving the way for it to be able to sell big volumes of
gas from its two gas fields from 2017.
"Completing the contractual framework for those exports is
very important," Metherell said.
He estimated that gas provided by Genel could supply 20 to
25 percent of Turkish demand.
"We continue to see Genel as a good long-term investment
benefiting from falling political risk across Kurdistan and
increasingly mature oil province," Edison analyst Will Forbes
said.
Shares in the company were up 1 percent in mid-morning
trading.
Outside of Kurdistan, Genel is also exploring for oil and
gas across the Middle East and Africa and will start drilling
off the coast of Morocco before the end of the year.
The company's geological data gathering activities in the
Somaliland region of Somalia have been suspended due to a
deterioration in the security environment, it said, adding that
it was in talks with the regional government about a restart.